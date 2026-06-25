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Suspect arrested in Castaic firearm incident 

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man suspected of pointing a firearm at passing vehicles in Castaic on June 18 has been taken into custody, according to a Nixle alert released by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Wednesday afternoon.  

According to the Nixle, the man was described to be wearing a red shirt and black shorts, and was seen at the intersection of Lake Hughes Road and Ridge Route Road between 6 to 6:30 p.m. 

Initially, a citizen flagged down a nearby patrol deputy to report the suspect. An increased number of patrol units, in addition to a K9 unit and Aero Bureau personnel, were sent to the area to assist in the search for the suspect. 

No additional information regarding the suspect was provided at the time of this story’s publication.  

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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