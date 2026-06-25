Suspect arrested in Castaic firearm incident 

A man suspected of pointing a firearm at passing vehicles in Castaic on June 18 has been taken into custody, according to a Nixle alert released by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Nixle, the man was described to be wearing a red shirt and black shorts, and was seen at the intersection of Lake Hughes Road and Ridge Route Road between 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Initially, a citizen flagged down a nearby patrol deputy to report the suspect. An increased number of patrol units, in addition to a K9 unit and Aero Bureau personnel, were sent to the area to assist in the search for the suspect.

No additional information regarding the suspect was provided at the time of this story’s publication.