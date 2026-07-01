Teen arrested following crash  

A local teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a solo vehicle crash that left a pickup truck on its side in Newhall on Monday night, according to a spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to preliminary information gathered at the scene of the crash, deputies responded to a solo vehicle crash at 11:13 p.m. near 14th Street and Walnut Street in Newhall, said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the station on Tuesday. The 9-1-1 caller indicated two teenaged boys were trapped inside.

Circumstances on how the crash occurred remain unknown and are under active investigation, she added, and no injuries were reported, Miller said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a local resident of the Newhall area and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for being an unlicensed driver, she added. The other male passenger was released. His age was not available at the time of this story’s publication.