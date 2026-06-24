The Savvy Senior

Dear Savvy Senior,

What tips can you recommend for finding affordable prescription eyeglasses? I currently have vision coverage through my employer’s insurance plan but will lose it when I retire in a few months and sign up for Medicare.

— Nearsighted Nancy

Dear Nancy,

You’re wise to plan ahead. Eyeglasses can be expensive. A basic pair often runs $150 to $300, and bifocals or progressive lenses can easily double or triple that. The good news is that with a few strategies, you can keep costs manageable once you retire and transition to Medicare.

Medicare & insurance

Original Medicare and Medigap plans generally do not cover routine eye exams or eyeglasses, except after cataract surgery, when Part B helps pay for corrective lenses. But many Medicare Advantage plans, also called Part C, do include vision benefits. These plans, offered by private insurers, must cover everything original Medicare does and often include extras like dental, hearing and prescription drug coverage.

That said, I would not choose a Medicare Advantage plan just for vision coverage alone, but it is worth understanding what is available. To compare plans in your area, visit medicare.gov/plan-compare or call 800-633-4227. Be sure to check the details to confirm coverage for routine eye exams, frames and lenses.

You can also buy a stand-alone vision insurance plan. Major carriers like Humana, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna and UnitedHealthcare, along with specialty providers like VSP and EyeMed, offer plans with premiums typically ranging from about $10 to $30 per month. Before enrolling, compare the costs and benefits to make sure the savings on exams and glasses outweigh the premiums and copays.

Discount stores

Buying glasses from discount retailers can save you a substantial amount. Warehouse clubs like Costco Optical and Sam’s Club Optical offer eye exams typically ranging from $80 to $130 depending on location, with basic prescription glasses starting around $120. You will need a membership, but the savings can often justify the cost.

Other good options include Walmart Vision Center, Target Optical and independent optical shops. Prices vary, so it pays to shop around and ask about package deals or seasonal promotions. An AARP membership can also provide discounts at retailers like LensCrafters, Target Optical and Visionworks.

Buy online

Ordering glasses online is another excellent way to save, often cutting costs significantly compared to traditional retailers. Reputable sites like Warby Parker, EyeBuyDirect and GlassesUSA offer single-vision glasses starting around $70, with progressive lenses typically ranging from $120 to $200 depending on features.

You will need a current prescription and your pupillary distance, which may be included on your prescription or can be measured by your provider or even at home. Many online retailers offer virtual try-on tools so you can see how frames will look before you buy.

Also pay attention to lens options such as anti-reflective coating, scratch-resistant coating and blue light filtering. For most people, a basic pair with durable coatings is usually sufficient.

Low-income assistance

If your income is limited, local clinics may offer free or reduced cost eye exams and eyeglasses. Your local Lions Club is another excellent resource. Many chapters sponsor vision programs or can direct you to nearby services. You can find your local club at lionsclubs.org/en/start-our-approach/club-locator.

The nonprofit New Eyes also provides eyeglasses through a voucher program for people in financial need, working with participating providers to supply frames and lenses at little or no cost.

With a little planning, you can keep your vision sharp without overspending. Between Medicare options, discount retailers, online shopping and community programs, there are plenty of ways to find quality eyeglasses at a price you can afford.

Send your questions or comments to [email protected], or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.