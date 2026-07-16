1990s country tribute band coming to CTG 

News release

1990s country is coming to the Canyon Theatre Guild on Aug. 6 with a performance by JB Aaron and the Palomino West Band.

“Experience a riveting night of country, country rock, and country crossover, with national artist JB Aaron and the Palomino West Band,” said a news release from the show. “JB Aaron’s powerhouse vocals and towering stage presence deliver a premium concert experience that country purists, aspiring artists, and new fans of all ages alike won’t want to miss.”

Aaron is a three-time nominee (2024, 2025 and 2026) for best male country vocalist at The Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He performed on the original Grand Ole Opry stage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, during the Country Showdown, where he took second place in the nation, the release said.

Over the years, Aaron has shared the stage with or opened shows for a long list of legendary artists, including Tanya Tucker, Sammy Kershaw, Clay Walker, Tim McGraw, Darryl Worley, Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kid Rock, LoCash, Frankie Ballard, The Cadillac 3, Big N Rich, and more, the release said.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets ($30 flat rate for premium seating in first six rows; $15 students, $20 seniors 62 and up, and $24 general admission) available at www.canyontheatre.org. The Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Old Town Newhall.