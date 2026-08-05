Child Rights and You to host annual walk at West Creek Park 

News release

Child Rights and You, a child rights nonprofit organization originating in India, has action centers all over the United States to support and advocate for their cause.

One of those chapters, based in Los Angeles, is holding its annual fundraising and awareness walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia.

The walk is organized by Jiya Pai, Isha Chavan, Liyana Chowdhury, Anvi Nandigam, and the entire CRY Youth team, said a news release from the organization.

The family-friendly event includes a walk, a picnic, face painting, crafts, relay races, henna art other fun activities. Registration is $20. More information: events.cryamerica.org/action-center/los-angeles.