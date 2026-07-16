‘Animal Kingdom’ on display at Newhall Community Center 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s latest art exhibition, “Animal Kingdom,” is on display at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St.) through Aug. 26.

“This exhibition celebrates the diversity, beauty and significance of animals, while inviting viewers to explore everything from wildlife and beloved companions to symbolic and imaginative interpretations,” said a news release from the city. “Through photography, painting and mixed media, the exhibition reflects the relationships between humans, animals and the natural world.”

Among the featured artists in this exhibit is Jerry Cowart, an award-winning photographer and photographic artist whose work captures fleeting moments of beauty and meaning, the release said.

“Through my photography, I tell many stories,” Cowart said in the release. “I hope you enjoy my stories and, in some way, they touch your heart.”

His images reflect a lifelong passion for observing the world through a camera lens and preserving moments that might otherwise pass unnoticed, the release said. “Through patience, curiosity and a deep appreciation for nature, Cowart’s work encourages viewers to slow down, embrace the present and recognize the beauty that surrounds them.”

To learn more about “Animal Kingdom” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].