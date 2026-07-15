Bingo Bash to benefit Finally Family Homes 

News release

Finally Family Homes invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to “a fun and meaningful evening” at its Summertime Bingo Bash fundraiser, scheduled 7 p.m. Saturday at The Oasis Resource Center, 23120 Lyons Ave., Suite No. 19, Newhall.

Guests ages 16 and older are invited to enjoy a lively night of bingo, ice cream, refreshments, auction items, prizes and community connection — all while helping young adults in Santa Clarita build stability, life skills and a future they can call their own, according to a news release from Finally Family Homes. Drinks will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are $50, and seating is limited.

Finally Family Homes walks alongside young adults who are aging out of foster care, facing homelessness, or navigating life without the family support many of us depend on, the release said. Through housing support, life skills coaching, trusted relationships, and the welcoming space of The Oasis Resource Center, Finally Family Homes helps young adults move from crisis to stability — and from feeling invisible and alone to equipped, seen, and finally home.

“Most people don’t realize that young adults aging out of foster care or facing homelessness are right here in our own community,” Christina Dronen, executive director of Finally Family Homes, said in the release. “They may not look the way people picture homelessness, but many are carrying the weight of adulthood without family, guidance, or a safety net. Events like the Summertime Bingo Bash give our community a simple, joyful way to step in and be part of changing a young adult’s whole life trajectory.”

The evening will take place at The Oasis Resource Center, Finally Family Homes’ community-based hub of care where young adults can access practical resources, life skills support, mentorship, and a safe place to belong.

To reserve your seat, visit finallyfamilyhomes.org/events.