Castaic Lake activities resume after algae treatment 

News release

The California Department of Water Resources has determined that after its recent lake treatment on the Upper Castaic Lake, harmful algae levels are low enough to resume water contact activities at a “caution” level.

The Castaic Lagoon and swim beach are not impacted.

For the Upper Castaic Lake, water contact activities such as swimming, water skiing, fishing, using personal watercraft, kayaking, tubing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, etc., have resumed.

However, the following guidelines are strongly recommended, according to a news release from the DWR:

Follow all posted advisories.

Stay away from algae and scum in the water and on shore.

Watch children and pets closely.

Do not let pets and other animals go into the water, drink the water, or eat scum and algal accumulations on the shore.

Do not drink the water or use it for cooking.

Wash yourself, your family, and your pets with clean water after water play.

If you catch fish, throw away guts and clean fillets with tap water or bottled water before cooking.

Avoid eating shellfish from affected areas.

For additional information, contact the Department of Water Resources at www.water.ca.gov.