City announces night-time roadwork near mall 

The city announced Monday that night-time road work is under way to increase capacity at one of its busier intersections.

Starting 8:30 p.m. Monday, road crews will be working on the north shoulder between McBean Parkway and the mall entrance, which is expected to continue through October, according to city officials on Monday. The work is expected to wrap up by 4:30 a.m. each day in order to minimize the impact on motorists, per a social media post.

“It’ll be increasing the east- and westbound turn lanes from two to three, improving traffic capacity for the intersection,” city Communications Manager Carrie Lujan wrote in a text Monday.

Data from the city last year indicated that the intersection of McBean and Valencia Boulevard sees approximately 82,400 vehicles per day, on average, which is the city’s fourth-busiest. The first is the intersection of Newhall Ranch and Bouquet Canyon roads, which sees more than 117,000 every day.

“The improvements along Valencia Boulevard between McBean Parkway and Mall Entrance include street widening, relocation of street light and traffic signal poles and landscape modifications,” according to a City Council agenda from December, when the City Council approved the work. The landscaping includes the removal of six eucalyptus trees.

“Please slow down, stay alert and move over when traveling through the work zone to help keep construction crews safe,” read the city’s post, which thanked people for their patience during the work.

The Santa Clarita City Council approved Phase IV of the Federal Circulation Improvement Program during its Dec. 9 meeting. The work is largely being paid for by a $2.48 million “congressionally directed funding request” made by then-Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.

The City Council appropriated $3.1 million for this project upon adoption of the Fiscal Year 2025-26 budget … representing $2.6 million for construction, $74,712 for construction support, $77,961 for materials testing, and $344,515 for “project-administration costs,” which include staff time, project management, public works inspections, utility fees and labor-compliance monitoring, according to the city.