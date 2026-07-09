College Brief for July 9

Local students named to dean’s list at Biola University

Approximately 1,700 students were named to the Biola University Dean’s List in fall 2025. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list:

• Tessa Bhola, of Canyon Country, majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

• Josiah Broyles, of Saugus, majoring in cinema and media arts.

• Antioch Cho, of Valencia, majoring in worship arts.

• Karilynn Cole, of Canyon Country, majoring in English.

• Rebecca Georgeson, of Santa Clarita, majoring in nursing.

• Laney Grider, of Stevenson Ranch, majoring in business administration.

• Hannah Gutman, of Santa Clarita, majoring in sociology.

• Shadd Jimenez, of Canyon Country, majoring in Bible, theology and ministry.

• Benjamin Kugler, of Valencia, majoring in biochemistry.

• Noah Mcwilliams, of Castaic, majoring in political science.

• Jaden Penberthy, of Valencia, majoring in business administration.

• Briley Phelps, of Santa Clarita, majoring in sociology.

• Kaitlyn Safavi, of Canyon Country, majoring in art.

• Zachary Safavi, of Canyon Country (91387) majoring in computer science.

• Aaron Silverman, of Valencia, majoring in cinema and media arts.

• Seanna Sadie Sta Ana, of Canyon Country, majoring in business administration.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Senior Associate Provost Tamara Anderson. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

Biola, in La Mirada, celebrated its 118th anniversary since its founding in 1908 on Feb. 25, 2026. The university is growing, seeing the largest incoming class of both undergraduate and graduate students since 2019.

Biola University is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service. With more than 5,000 students at its Southern California campus and around the world, Biola’s eight schools offer more than 250 academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels.