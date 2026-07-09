Concerts in the park return Saturday 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park returns to Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road) this Saturday, kicking off eight weeks of free live music, food and summer nights under the stars.

The city is encouraging concert-goers to arrive early and make a night of it. You can bring your own blankets, lawn chairs, picnic, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

Out of consideration for fellow concertgoers, reserving seating areas with caution tape, stakes, ropes or similar items is not permitted, said a news release from the city. Canopies and umbrellas are welcome before the concert but must be lowered prior to showtime so everyone can enjoy a clear view of the stage.

Food trucks begin serving at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m. More than a half-dozen food trucks are expected for the opening night, which features Dreaming of You, a Selena tribute band.

Concerts in the Park offers family-friendly experiences designed for guests of all ages. Children can stop by Pop Up and Play, hosted by the city’s Youth Sports team, and guests who may benefit from a quieter experience can check out complimentary noise-reducing headphones at the information booth.

If you don’t want to drive and find parking, you can ride with Santa Clarita Transit or use Go! Santa Clarita for transportation within the service area. Guests can also ride bikes and take advantage of a free bike valet or call up a ride share and utilize the designated rideshare drop-off and pick-up area.

The full 2026 Concerts in the Park schedule is as follows:

July 11 — Dreaming of You: Selena Tribute.

July 18 — FABBA: ABBA Tribute.

July 25 — RagDolls: Aerosmith Tribute.

Aug. 1 — Gold Rush Country: Top 40 Country Hits.

Aug. 8 — Blue Breeze Band: Soul, Motown and R&B Hits.

Aug. 15 — Paramore! At the Disco: Paramore and Panic! At The Disco Tribute.

Aug. 22 — Kenny Metcalf as Elton John: Elton John Tribute.

Aug. 29 — The Police Experience: Tribute to The Police.

For more information, including the concert map and weekly updates, visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts or email [email protected].