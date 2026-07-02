County issues pet safety tips for Fourth of July  

News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is reminding the community that while the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate the nation’s independence, it can also be a stressful and potentially dangerous time for pets.

Fireworks, gatherings, and increased outdoor activity often lead to frightened animals, many of whom become lost and enter shelters during the holiday period, the DACC said in a news release.

To help keep pets safe and reduce the number of lost animals, DACC encourages residents to take the following precautions:

• Provide a safe, quiet, and secure space inside the home where pets can stay away from loud noises.

• Offer toys, treats, or comfort items that can help distract and soothe anxious pets.

• Check on your pets frequently during celebrations and reassure them to help reduce their stress and anxiety.

• Talk with your pet’s veterinarian to discuss whether sedatives could be helpful for your pet.

• Ensure your pets are microchipped and your current contact information is registered in a national microchip registry database. Microchipping provides a permanent form of identification that greatly increases the chances of reuniting lost pets with their families. Pets should also wear a collar with up-to-date and legible identification tags.

“Fourth of July celebrations are fun for people but can be frightening for our pets,” DACC Director Marcia Mayeda said in the release. “Taking a few simple steps — like keeping them safely indoors, ensuring they have proper identification, and providing comfort — can make all the difference in keeping animals safe during the holiday. Our goal is to help families and their pets stay together and avoid the heartbreak of separation.”

DACC encourages all pet owners to plan ahead and ensure their animals are protected before festivities begin. Should your pet become lost, visit animalcare.lacounty.gov/if-you-lost-your-pet for suggestions on finding your pet. You can also visit the local animal care agency for your area (locator.lacounty.gov/animal/shelters) or their website to see if your pet is at their facility.

“Every year, across the county, pets are injured or lost during the Fourth of July holiday period, further straining our animal care systems,” Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis said in the release. “Angelenos are encouraged to take necessary precautions, including securing their pets, offering comfort, and ensuring their pet is properly microchipped and pet owner information is up to date. These steps can all make a difference to ensure our families and their pets stay safe, together.”