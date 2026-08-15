The Time Ranger | Sand Canyon: Porn Capital of the World? 

Nice morning for a trail ride into yesteryear, dear saddlepals.

We’ve got porn stars and outlaws, cross-dressing baseball players and one of the bigger trailer park brouhahas on record.

There’s gunfights, movie stars, moonshiners and one of the biggest oil accidents I can recall.

Nice thing about being all tall in the saddle? We tend to leave all our problems back on the ground. Shall we mosey into the mystic?

WAY, WAY BACK WHEN

LAND GRABBER — Abraham Lincoln refused to ratify Edward Fitzgerald Beale as the country’s surveyor general, noting, the general, “tends to become master of all he surveys.” On Aug. 8, 1855, Beale purchased the huge Rancho La Liebre just north of here for a few pennies an acre.

ORIGINS OF LOCAL NAMES — Ever wondered where Santa Clarita came from? On Aug. 10, 1769, while camped out in Castaic with explorer Gaspar de Portola, Father Juan Crespi named the major river running through this valley, the St. Clare, after the feast day for that saint. Clare, by the way, didn’t do anything Joan of Arc epic-like, but she lived a life of simple of good deeds and, more importantly, was a contemporary of St. Francis of Assisi, after whom San Francisquito Canyon was named.

OUR ROUGH & TUMBLE NEIGHBORS TO THE NORTH — On Aug. 10, 1854, Ft. Tejon (Spanish, for “badger”) was founded. One of the main reasons was because of bandits. The Santa Clarita and surrounding areas were so dangerous, even heavily armed groups of men were at risk from marauding bands of Indians and robbers.

TIME TO MOVE ON — The Del Valle family ended their long stay on their beautiful rancho. On Aug. 10, 1924, Reginald del Valle sold the Rancho Camulos.

WHAT DO YOU GIVE AN OUTLAW WHO HAS EVERYTHING? — Bullets? Happy birthday to our famed outlaw, Tiburcio Vasquez. He was born on Aug. 11, 1835, in Monterey. (His house is still there, too!) The womanizing bandit was a Leo, a sign known as wanting to be the center of attention and dominant. They hate being ignored and want to lead as opposed to follow. That’s our Tibby.

OUR ANCIENT SCHOOL DISTRICT — August certainly was a busy month. On Aug. 12, 1871, The Elizabeth Lake School District was formed.

WONDER HOW MANY TRAINS HAVE PASSED THROUGH SINCE? — Same day, five years later in 1876, the first train roared through the brand new Newhall Train Tunnel — one of the longest in the world.

OLD TOWN — One of the Santa Clarita Valley’s oldest neighborhoods today was founded on Aug. 1, 1925. In just one year, the Atwood Addition development company, led by John Dunn and C.F. Peter, sold 306 lots in what is today Happy Valley. The vast tract stretched from Cross Street to Wiley Canyon in Newhall.

AUGUST 15, 1926

CHARLIE ON STAGE — In their day, they were two of the top comedians in America. On a nationwide tour, the Duncan Sisters, playing Topsy & Eva in a blackface vaudeville act, pulled a young boy out of a huge Los Angeles audience. The lad, Charles William Suraco, was ushered onto stage to claim his winning prize ticket. Topsy asked the boy’s name and where he lived. “Saugus!” said Charlie. “Saugus?” echoed Topsy. “I lived in Soledad Canyon when I was a little girl!” Lots of famous people have. As for Master Suraco? He came home with a brand new red bicycle. His family, by the way, homesteaded here in the mid 1800s and members of the Suraco clan still live here today 170 years later. Heck. I went to school with Johnny …

LAWMAN vs. MOONSHINERS — Deputy Constable Sanderson was sporting a huge shiner after a run-in with two hillbilly moonshiners in the alps above Saugus. Sanderson caught the brothers with 2 gallons of illegal hooch each. (Prohibition was the law of the land a century back). After peacefully accompanying the lawman, one turned suddenly and popped Sanderson in the eye. Sanderson then sort of pistol-whipped the pair of them into the emergency ward of Newhall Community Hospital.

WHO SAID THE SIGNAL’S CLASSIFIED AD SECTION IS BORING? — Check out this ad from a century ago: “SNAKES! All kinds — WANTED. Will pay the highest price. H.R. Rush, Los Angeles.” Hmmm. Didn’t exactly know there was a competitive high and low price market for snakes.

AUGUST 15, 1936

OUR FIRST TRANS ATHLETIC EVENT — It certainly didn’t make the record books, but it was one of the oddest games on a local diamond ever played within the Santa Clarita. On this date, the local women’s softball team was supposed to play a team of similar gender from the San Fernando Valley. Imagine the surprise when a team of husky looking femmes in ill-fitting wigs showed up. In all actuality, it was the SFV “Milk Boys,” a team sponsored by Adohr Dairy. While the game was played in great fun, the Milk Boys trounced the locals, 17-5. Adding injury to insult, a hard line drive knocked out Newhall’s pitcher, Mrs. Burke.

HUNTING THE HUNTERS — The Newhall Land and Farming Co. was getting fed up with yahoo hunters trespassing on their property, shooting up everything from cows to water towers. They turned on a full-court press, hiring extra hands to catch and prosecute trespassers and hunters.

BEETS ME — The sugar beet crop was a dandy. Four train cars a day were filled with the produce.

AUGUST 15, 1946

A MONSTER OIL BLOWOUT — Old Barnes No. 7 was giving roughnecks a thrashing. The big oil well in Val Verde took a week to control. Having a mind of its own, the gusher blew out a new exit, created a crater the size of a football field and flooded a neighboring vineyard.

GOOD-BYE TO ALL THOSE OLD CRANKS — Here’s a stellar day in the annals of progress. On this date, 80 years back, Southern California Telephone Co. began installing a new invention in the homes and businesses of Santa Clarita. We said goodbye to the reliable old crank phones and replaced them with a dial phone. (I still have one in the kitchen at Scared O’ Bears Ranch, by the by. It still works, too!)

SPEAKING OF PHONES — Newhall reported having about 700 phones. That was up about 300 from 1941. Not only that, in the post-war boom, there were 200 unfilled orders for phones, too.

MORE HUNTERS BEING HUNTED — Clayton Jones of Los Angeles had the dubious distinction of being the second man shot during deer season. He made the mistake of standing on a ridge and was peppered in a hail of bullets from fellow deer hunters. On the bright side, he was only wounded in the leg. Even brighter, he wasn’t stuffed nor mounted.

THE OLD SCHMIDT AIRFIELD — The California Aviation Association gave its blessing to the Schmidt family of Honby. Brothers Earl and Helm opened their Canyon Country airfield off Mint Canyon on their B&Y Ranch. It included a landing strip 2,700 feet long by 200 feet wide. The brothers had been ranching in the valley for 27 years and flying was just their hobby.

OUR MOVIE STAR SON OF A MOVIE STAR — Dobe Carey, aka Harry Carey Jr., signed with Warner Brothers on this date to make “Pursued,” with actress Teresa Wright.

AUGUST 15, 1956

MEGA-UBER DUMP — The ranchers on Railroad Canyon and San Fernando Road were upset about a hearing in Los Angeles. Trash czar Louie Visco was one in a long line of industrialists who tried to use the SCV as a major dumping ground. He had bought up the old Needham property on Sierra Highway and wanted to turn the entrance to the SCV into an epic, gigantic trash dump. Locals stopped him.

NOT EXACTLY PEACHY — The notorious 5-Mile Grade claimed another victim. A giant double flatbed carrying tons of fresh peaches from the San Joaquin lost control and went over a 500-foot edge. Odd thing was, the trucker abandoned the rig and the California Highway Patrol had to look up who owned the spoiled peaches. Well. At least the raccoons, ants and coyotes at the bottom of the gorge were happy …

AUGUST 15, 1966

I’VE GOT SHOTGUN!!! — On this date, the CHP significantly beefed up its force both in man and firepower. About 1,000 new officers would be added with half of them brandishing a new weapon — the 12-guage shotgun. Buying 3,240 weapons cost the state $178,200. Don’t run to the calculators. That works out to $55 per. Interestingly, while the CHP was beefing up their force, the county Sheriff’s Department was having trouble filling hundreds of vacancies.

NEITHER THUMBS UP NOR THUMBS DOWN — Ranching can be one of the most dangerous professions. I’ve often shaken hands with old cowpokes missing a thumb from roping the wrong way. Ernie Hassett found a brand new way for a cowboy — or, in these politically correct climes, a Person of West — to hurt himself when he was hooking up his horse trailer. Somehow, he managed to wedge his hand between the ball and cup. Fortunately, a CHP officer happened to be driving by when he spotted a horse tied to a telephone pole. Pulling a U, that’s when he spotted Hassett forlornly sitting on the ground, shaking his head. He was taken to the hospital with severe hand injuries.

AUGUST 15, 1976

DOG FIGHT, PEOPLE FIGHT — An ax, a hammer, a roll-in-the-dirt fight and a dead dog — such was life 50 years ago in the Canyon Country Trailer Park on Soledad. It started with an argument between two children and escalated with a free-for-all hair-puller between two women grappling on the ground to reach a hammer. One of the participants’ Doberman got loose and started biting people, which effectively caused a cease-fire. When the owner sent the dog back to the trailer, someone punched her in the nose, attacked her with an ax then shot her dog.

NOT A GOOD WEEK FOR DOGS — A black Lab had been shot and buried in Placerita Canyon.

AN EXPLOSION OF BAPTISTS — Speaking of Placerita, an ongoing theme over the years was played out. Neighbors protested Los Angeles Baptist College (today, The Master’s University) over their plans to build yet more buildings and expand their campus.

GREAT IDEA OR BEGINNING OF THE END? — You judge. The SCV was introduced to a brand new creature 50 years ago: the prepaid health care plan. The first local version of that was called the NEVHC, for Northeast Valley Health Corp. It was based in San Fernando. It was born from the 1973 Health Maintenance Origination Act. Congress introduced it as an amendment to the 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act. I suppose my godson, Niels, a big-time Beverly Hills specialist, has the best medical advice: “Don’t get sick.” Physicians of the day questioned the quality of service. Fifty years later, they still do.

THE NEVER-TO-BE CANYON COUNTY — History, albeit ill-fated, was made 30 years back when locals held the final study meeting for the formation of Canyon County. While the state gave the go-ahead on feasibility, the chance to form our very own county failed twice at the greater L.A. County elections.

AUGUST 15, 1986

A SAD DAY INDEED FOR BACKSEAT ROMANCE — On this date, the Mustang Drive-in was scheduled for dismantling. First opening on May 25, 1966, it shut down in October 1984. Owners of the property, Newhall Land, scheduled a business park for the acreage. Interestingly, the man in charge of demolishing the giant screen, concession stand, swing set and all those speakers was Paul Newman. NOT the Oscar-winning actor …

OUR LAST DRIVE-IN — While the Mustang on Soledad was being torn down, the COC parking lot was temporarily transformed into a ’60s-style smooch pit for a national fast food franchise TV commercial.

LET THE BEATINGS BEGIN! — Slowly, over the years, Wayside Honor Rancho went from a model low-security working farm to a full-fledged pen. On this date, 30 inmates were involved in a racial brawl. Five were seriously hurt.

SAND CANYON, PORN CAPITAL OF THE WORLD? — Ahhh, show biz. On this date, 17 counts of felony pandering were leveled against the cast and crew of a blue movie. The porn makers used a palatial Sand Canyon residence for the shoot. I’ve got about 11,004 Sand Canyon pals who are currently clutching pearls and gasping that I don’t drop their name in this last paragraph, even in jest. Happy Aug. 15. I won’t. (:- )!!!

• • •

You saddlepals and saddlepalettes are just the best of company and good medicine. Thanks for riding with me through the SCV’s back history canyons. See you next weekend with another exciting Time Ranger adventure, and, until then? ¡Vayan con Dios, amigos y Feliz Navidad!

Visit John Boston’s bookstore and eclectic online store with unique gifts for readers and writers at JohnBoston-Books.com. A lifelong SCV resident with 119 major writing awards and nearly 12,000 columns, Boston is the most prolific humorist and satirist in world history.