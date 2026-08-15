Robert Lamoureux | Running this project up the flagpole 

Question: Greetings, Robert. Been reading your article for years, ﬁrst time writing in. I want to install a full-size ﬂag pole on the side of my driveway, but I’m not sure where to begin. How does one go about doing this, and doing it safely? I don’t believe I’ve seen this question before. I apologize if you’ve already covered it. With gratitude,

— John F.

Answer: John, great question and no, it hasn’t been covered. First and foremost, know that DigAlert must be contacted before any digging, so any possible utilities’ location can be marked.

Notify them and give necessary information, and they will have a representative with a locator out to your property to mark any utilities near your potential dig site. If you haven’t installed such a thing previously, I’d hire a licensed and insured contractor to do this for you.

A full-size ﬂagpole is going to be large and extremely heavy and needs to be properly sunken and stabilized in concrete or mounted to a proper footing. Please follow manufacturer’s instructions. This is nothing to take chances with, as the injuries from a falling pole could be severe or deadly. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].