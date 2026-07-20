County parks offering free summer programs 

News release

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering multiple free events and activities this summer.

There are a variety of new, free and low-cost programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, said a news release from L.A. County Parks.

“We’re excited to be able to offer so much great recreational opportunities this summer, for youth, seniors, and families to learn new skills, swim, make friends, attend a concert, and explore L.A. County’s incredible parks, trails, and nature centers,” L.A. County Parks Director Norma E. García-González said in the release. “We invite everyone to discover all the possibilities that L.A. County Parks has to offer this

Summer.”

The release provided the following summaries of summer programs and opportunities:

• Summer lunch and snack program: Through Aug. 7, children and youth ages 18 and under receive a nutritious lunch and snack that include vegetables, fruits, seeds and healthy dairy products like milk, string cheese and yogurt, at 49 L.A. County Parks and 20 L.A. County Libraries. Youth meals will be available for dine-in only at designated indoor areas. Lunches and snacks will be provided to youth participants only. Lunch is available noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and snacks are available 3-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For dates/times and more information visit: www.parks.lacounty.gov/summerlunch.

• EASTEAM Program: ESTEAM is an eight-week summer camp from L.A. County Parks that blends science, creativity and outdoor adventure for youth ages 6-11. Through hands-on projects, field trips, and teamwork, campers explore new ideas, build confidence, and discover how learning can shape their world. For program and registration information, contact your local county park: parks.lacounty.gov/esteam.

• Every Body Plays Summer Adventures: Every Body Plays is a positive space with a curriculum that is youth-centered and designed for fun. This free drop-in program runs until Aug. 7. Children can enjoy lunch and snacks at the park with their friends and family before joining the fun at select parks. The program provides children ages 7 through 17 with access to caring and trained park staff who serve as mentors who lead programs and activities. These activities include sports, fitness, arts and crafts, ESTEAM, performing arts and more. For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov/everybody-plays-summer-adventures.

• Overnight Camping: The Overnight Family Camping program is designed to give families a safe, fun and low-cost way to experience camping without the hassle of planning everything themselves. From now until Aug. 28, at five Regional Parks across Los Angeles County, the camps include guided activities such as night hikes, stargazing sessions, campfire gatherings with s’mores, and fishing. General admission is $15, kids 13 years old and under are free. For more details, visit parks.lacounty.gov/overnight-camping.

• Pool Programs: Season pools are now open through Aug. 15, with many year-round pools to visit after that date. Days and times of program offerings differ from site to site, so check the location specific information here: www.instagram.com/lacountyaquatics.

• Every Body Explores: Borrow a backpack filled with tools like binoculars, field guides, and fun activities to explore nature on your own. Every Body Explores makes every visit an interactive outdoor adventure. Free for all ages and no registration required. From May 1 to December 31, you can check out a naturalist backpack Tuesday to Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a nature center near you: parks.lacounty.gov/nature-centers-and-gardens.

• Nature Center Discovery: Residents are invited to discover the wonders of county nature centers. Engage in conversations with staff who are passionate about sharing their expertise and answering your questions. Come explore, learn and connect with nature. Free for all ages every Saturday 10 a.m. to noon at a nature center near you: parks.lacounty.gov/nature-centers-and-gardens.

• Sounds of L.A. County Summer Concert & Movie Series: L.A. County Parks is hosting 108 free, family-friendly concerts and 108 free movie nights across 27 park locations through Aug. 29. For more details, visit: www.soundsoflacounty.com to view the concert schedule and parks.lacounty.gov/summer-concert-movie-series to view the movies schedule.