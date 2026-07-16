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Deputies respond to robbery, shots fired in Newhall 

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Firefighters responded to reports of a shooting and robbery in Newhall early Thursday morning on July 16, 2026. Courtesy of Dillon Foster.
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Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a robbery in which shots were fired into the air early Thursday morning in Newhall, according to Shirley Miller, spokesperson for the station.  

According to Miller and preliminary reports, deputies responded just after 4 a.m. to the 24000 block of Arch Street. It was reported that two men pointed a handgun at the victim and stole his wallet and phone. 

According to Miller, shots were fired in the air. It is unclear if both suspects fired shots. 

According to reports from the scene, the suspects were described as wearing black ski masks. 

It is unclear whether the victim was inside an establishment. According to Miller, the suspects have not yet been arrested at the time of this story’s publication. 

No injuries were reported. 

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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