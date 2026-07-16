Deputies respond to robbery, shots fired in Newhall 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a robbery in which shots were fired into the air early Thursday morning in Newhall, according to Shirley Miller, spokesperson for the station.

According to Miller and preliminary reports, deputies responded just after 4 a.m. to the 24000 block of Arch Street. It was reported that two men pointed a handgun at the victim and stole his wallet and phone.

According to Miller, shots were fired in the air. It is unclear if both suspects fired shots.

According to reports from the scene, the suspects were described as wearing black ski masks.

It is unclear whether the victim was inside an establishment. According to Miller, the suspects have not yet been arrested at the time of this story’s publication.

No injuries were reported.