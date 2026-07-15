‘Pointe Fire’ breaks out near Centre Pointe Parkway 

A brush fire, called the “Pointe Fire” broke out on the 21300 block of Centre Pointe Parkway on Wednesday afternoon and there were reports of structures being threatened shortly after it started, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and first responder radio dispatch traffic.

The fire had burned 52 acres as of about 3:18 p.m., according to radio dispatch traffic.

Firefighter crews are making good progress with perimeter control, with structure defense in place as well, as of about 2:45 p.m., according to the Watch Duty app.

A reunification point has been established at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s social media.

A firefighter was injured and a paramedic squad and ambulance were requested for treatment, according to radio dispatch traffic. The severity of the injury was not immediately known.

The Metrolink line between Newhall and Via Princessa has been shut down temporarily, according to radio dispatch traffic.

The evacuation zone called SCL-CARLBOYER was placed under evacuation warning as of 2:02 p.m., according to the Watch Duty app. That zone, according to the Genasys Evacuation Map, includes the commercial areas along Centre Pointe Parkway including WalMart, Sam’s Club, Bowman High School and MB2 Entertainment.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:41 p.m. and arrived six minutes later, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

There were structures immediately threatened off Doreen Place as of 2 p.m., according to the Watch Duty app.

The fire had the potential to burn 100 acres within its first hour, according to radio dispatch traffic.

The William S. Hart Union High School District canceled its board meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening, according to board officials. District spokeswoman Debbie Dunn said all Hart district facilities along Centre Pointe, including the district office, had been evacuated.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as it becomes available.

The “Pointe Fire” broke out on the 21300 block of Centre Pointe Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

A brush fire, called the “Pointe Fire” broke out on the 21300 block of Centre Pointe Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal