Forecast calls for extreme heat, elevated fire danger 

By Signal Staff

As extreme heat and elevated wildfire conditions are forecast across Los Angeles County this week, Supervisor Kathryn Barger is highlighting the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s efforts to strengthen emergency response capabilities and urging residents to take precautions to reduce wildfire risk.

The National Weather Service is forecasting dangerously high temperatures, low humidity, and dry vegetation through Thursday, creating conditions that increase the potential for wildfire.

During this major heat wave, temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in some areas of L.A. County, where an extreme heat warning has been issued effective through 8 p.m. Thursday.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, the NWS is predicting highs of 99 degrees on Wednesday, 103 on Thursday and 99 on Friday. A slight break is expected on the weekend, with temperatures in the low 90s.

In anticipation of the conditions, the Los Angeles County Fire Department has augmented staffing and strategically pre-deployed additional firefighting resources, including 15 fire engines, four water tenders, four hand crews, two bulldozers, and additional Fire Dispatch personnel, said a news release from Barger’s office.

Barger, whose Fifth District includes the county’s foothill communities, the Santa Clarita Valley and the rural North County areas that face some of the region’s highest wildfire risk, said early preparation is critical to protecting lives and property.

“When wildfire conditions intensify, preparation can make all the difference,” Kathryn Barger said in the release. “I appreciate Fire Chief Anthony Marrone and the Los Angeles County Fire Department for taking a proactive approach by positioning personnel and equipment before conditions worsen. Their focus on readiness helps ensure our communities are protected and emergency resources are ready to respond when they’re needed most.”

Barger also encouraged residents to remain weather aware, avoid activities that could spark a fire, and follow guidance from public safety officials throughout the heat event.

“The Los Angeles County Fire Department is doing its part, and we all have a role to play in preventing wildfires,” Barger added. “A little extra caution during periods of extreme heat can go a long way toward protecting our neighborhoods.”

Health Officials Urge Caution

“Extreme heat can create serious challenges for many residents, and no one should feel they have to endure these conditions alone,” L.A. County Board Chair and First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said in a news release. “I encourage everyone who needs relief from the heat to take advantage of cooling centers throughout Los Angeles County, many of which are located at local libraries, parks, and other community spaces. These resources are an important part of our shared effort to help residents stay safe and comfortable during periods of elevated temperatures.”

Humid conditions will add to the heat to potentially worsen heat impacts, according to the National Weather Service. Effects of the heat will build through the week, with warm overnight low temperatures providing little relief.

Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin McGowan noted in the release: “We plan on an ongoing basis for a variety of events, including extended, excessive heat, and we urge residents to team up with us in protecting themselves and each other. Stay updated and be mindful of the high temperatures and how you can minimize their effects on you.”

The county release reminded residents of these tips for safety and comfort:

• Avoid the sun – stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the burning rays are strongest.

• Keep your home cool by covering windows with drapes/shades/blinds.

• Stay cool indoors – set your air conditioner between 75 and 80 degrees. If you don’t have air conditioning, take a cool shower twice a day and visit a public air-conditioned facility. Find a Cooling Center: ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

• Drink plenty of fluids – drink two to four glasses of water every hour during times of excessive heat.

• Do not leave anyone, especially a child, unattended in a pool, even for “just a moment.”

• Do not leave anyone, including a pet, unattended in an automobile, even for “just a moment.”

• Replace salt and minerals – sweating removes salt and minerals from your body, so replenish these nutrients with low-sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside.

• Avoid alcohol – alcohol can cause dehydration. Drinking alcohol within 24 hours of working in the heat can increase the risk of heat illness.

• Pace yourself – reduce physical activity and avoid exercising outdoors during peak heat hours.

• Wear appropriate clothing – wear a wide-brimmed hat and light-colored lightweight, loose-fitting clothes when you are outdoors.

• Use sunscreen with a sun protection factor of at least 15 if you need to be in the sun.

• Monitor those at high risk – check on older neighbors and family and friends who do not have air conditioning. Infants and children up to 4 years old, people who overexert during work or exercise (e.g. construction workers) and people 65 years and older are at the highest risk of heat-related illnesses.

• Keep pets safe – heat also affects your pets, keep them indoors or if they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool. Paws can be hurt by hot pavement.

Call 9-1-1 right away if someone develops these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), dizziness, nausea, passing out, headache, fast and strong pulse, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin.

To sign up for emergency alerts, visit alert.lacounty.gov.