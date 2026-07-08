FYI holds annual Celebration of Everything honoring foster youth 

News release

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held its “Celebration of Everything” event recognizing 29 local youth for education milestones, as well as appreciating the over 100 volunteers who make a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita foster youth, the organization announced in a news release.

Over 160 people came together for FYI’s annual celebration, which honored the new graduates: 10 youth received high school diplomas, seven completed certificate programs, nine received associate degrees, two received bachelor’s degrees, and one received a juris doctor degree, the release said.

“That so many of our youth achieved a degree or certificate is exciting to celebrate, seeing that youth aging out of the foster care system are at high risk for a challenging future without a post-secondary education,” Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder, said in the release.

Additionally, FYI acknowledged the 16 new youth who joined the organization in the past year, as well as seven youth who obtained their driver’s licenses through FYI’s “Ready, Set Drive!” program. Among the 100-plus volunteers thanked were Allies, tutors, staff, support volunteers, board members and sponsors.

The foster youth support organization has supported 224 local youth since its founding. FYI aims to lift up the community’s transition-age foster youth (ages 16 to 29) with needed resources as they age out of the foster system and work to complete a post-secondary education to prepare to become successful, independent adults. Since its founding in 2017, FYI has celebrated 150 youth graduation and certificate completions, the release said.

Olsen welcomed the assembled guests by saying, “We are so thankful for everyone here. Every one of you is a star in the galaxy that is the FYI community. We each shine in our own way, but together we form something much greater than ourselves. Every relationship, interaction, and shared experience creates connections that bring us closer together, helping this galaxy grow brighter and stronger. Because of each of you, the FYI community is a place of hope, belonging and possibility.”

Gina Stevens, program director and co-founder of FYI, added, “Each youth here tonight carries a story as unique as the milestone they’ve reached. I am humbled to have witnessed the paths that led them to this success. Despite the weight of family loss, health challenges, housing instability, and the echoes of past trauma, they did more than just show up – they put in the relentless effort to succeed. It was never easy, yet they persevered. Tonight they are writing their own story and stepping into the future they have earned. Each one of you is a true inspiration, and we couldn’t be prouder of what you have accomplished.”

The keynote speaker for the event was FYI alumna Karina Gomez, whose inspirational story about overcoming hardships and going on to become an oncology nurse was only achievable with the support of FYI and her Ally, the release said.

“When I look around this room I see strength and resilience, I see young people who have already overcome challenges that many people may never fully understand,” she said, per the release. “And I know that because I was once sitting where you are. FYI didn’t just provide resources to me, they connected me with people — especially my Ally — who believed in me during times when I struggled to believe in myself. Your circumstances don’t define your potential. Being a foster youth is part of your story, but it’s not the limit of your story. Never think it’s too late, never think you’ve fallen too far behind, never think your past disqualifies you from your dreams. Your future can be bigger than you can ever imagine.”

Several youths also made comments about how much their Allies mean to them as they have been preparing for a life of independent living.

Shannon Hurst, representing U.S. Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, and Crystal Carr, representing State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, attended the celebration and gave congratulatory and motivational remarks to the youth in attendance.

“As graduates, you are proving it is never too late to rewrite your story,” Hurst said, according to the release.

“Each of you has achieved something incredible by overcoming the challenges before you. Each of you has undeniable potential to continue pursuing your dreams,” Carr said, per the release.

A presentation of 11 scholarships was also a highlight of the evening. Scott Hoolahan from the Rotary Club of the Santa Clarita Valley presented four youth with scholarships to help them complete their bachelor’s degrees. Three youth received Von Andreasen Memorial scholarships, two were awarded scholarships from the Jacob Zamora Memorial Foundation, and two received “Determined Scholar” awards from anonymous donors.

“The graduation of FYI’s youth was especially impressive given that only 55% of foster youth graduate from high school,” the release said. “Outcomes for former foster youth are poor, with half becoming homeless or incarcerated within two years of aging out of the system. Only 4% go on to earn a bachelor’s degree, and rates of unemployment and poverty are high.”

“FYI and our incredible Allies and volunteers are working hard to break this cycle for foster youth,” Olsen added.

More information about Fostering Youth Independence can be found at www.fyifosteryouth.org.