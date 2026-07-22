Hart district board approves slate of policy revisions 

A set of new and revised board policies and administrative regulations in relation to mental health, immigration enforcement, administering medication and monitoring health conditions and suicide prevention, among others, were approved during Monday’s William S. Hart Union High School District special board meeting.

The meeting was held following the postponement of the district’s regular board meeting last Wednesday, due to the Pointe Fire, which prompted evacuation warnings and scorched approximately 60 acres of brush in the nearby area.

The board unanimously voted to approve the policies, but governing board member Cherise Moore stated she wanted to note on the record that there was no first reading held and comments and changes could not be taken for the agenda item. Trustee Aakash Ahuja motioned for the approval, Moore seconded.

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Vince Ferry responded to Moore’s concern, saying that because the items are time-sensitive and required by the state to be in place by the beginning of the school year, and because board meetings in July and August are shorter, the items were placed directly on the action agenda. Ferry also stated they were allowed to do so, according to the bylaws.

Moore asked whether the items could be brought back to the board if changes were needed, to which Ferry said yes.

The administrative regulations approved during the meeting were in relation to inventories and equipment. The board policies approved were related to mental health. Following revisions, the board policies/administrative regulations approved were regarding response to immigration enforcement, administering medication and monitoring health conditions as well as suicide prevention.

During the same meeting, the board unanimously approved a proposal to place the national motto, “In God We Trust” on the wall of the district’s boardroom.

In commemoration of the 250th birthday of the United States this year, board President Joe Messina stated he alongside other trustees across the state were having discussions on how they could honor the country’s history.

“One of the things they thought would be, some of the boards thought would be nice to do is to bring back some of the original things that our founding fathers had in mind. One of those, as you see it everywhere,” Messina said. “You see it on your money. You see it on many federal buildings, on many public buildings and I thought it would be nice to bring it forward.”

The motto would be placed on the brown wall of the district’s boardroom, right behind the dais.

“I think it’s a good thing to do,” Messina said. Trustee Bob Jensen agreed and stated he appreciated it before he made a motion to approve the proposal to place the national motto on the wall of the boardroom. Moore seconded.

There will be no financial impact to the district’s general fund, as it is being donated, according to Messina and the board’s agenda.

Trustees Erin Wilson and Jensen joined via teleconference for Monday’s special meeting.