LASD to host free catalytic converter etching event 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting an “Etch & Catch” event, offering free catalytic converter etching for Santa Clarita residents.

The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at Santa Clarita City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.

During the event, a traceable identification number will be etched onto each participant’s catalytic converter. This simple, proactive measure helps deter theft and can improve the chances of recovering a stolen catalytic converter.

No appointment is necessary — walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.