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LASD to host free catalytic converter etching event 

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News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Vehicle Theft Task Force, is hosting an “Etch & Catch” event, offering free catalytic converter etching for Santa Clarita residents.  

The event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at Santa Clarita City Hall, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita. 

During the event, a traceable identification number will be etched onto each participant’s catalytic converter. This simple, proactive measure helps deter theft and can improve the chances of recovering a stolen catalytic converter. 

No appointment is necessary — walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis. 

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News Release

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