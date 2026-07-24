Leavitt: Trump’s ‘patience running out’ as SAVE America Act stalls 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

President Donald Trump wants Senate Republicans to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act election security bill by lawmakers’ break in August, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“His patience is running out,” Leavitt told reporters on Thursday. “He wants to see as much of the SAVE America Act passed as possible by the August recess. He knows that’s what the American people want to see passed.”

Leavitt noted that “the Senate needs to do its job, too,” after the House passed multiple iterations of the bill.

For months, Trump has repeatedly said that the GOP needs to pass the legislation, saying it is a popular bill supported by the majority of Americans. However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has said that he does not have the votes to pass the bill or overturn the legislative filibuster to pass it with a simple majority.

During an event in Georgia on Wednesday, Trump made reference to the bill being stalled in the Senate, saying that “it’s not right” how the SAVE America Act is being considered.

“The Senate is a place that you send things when you want them to die,” he said. “We’re not going to take this any longer. We’re not going to take it. … I’m trying to be nice.”

The legislation adds proof of citizenship and photo identification requirements to voting, and it would also cut back on mail-in ballot usage across the United States.

Thune has said that he backs the SAVE America Act, but he told The Hill on Thursday that there are not enough votes in the Senate to advance a recently passed House budget reconciliation bill that includes parts of the SAVE America Act, funding for the Iran war, and a farm aid measure.

“As I’ve said before you got to get to 50, and I can’t count to 50 right now on a budget resolution,” Thune told the outlet, referring to the number of votes he needs. “We’ll see. We’ll have those conversations with the conference. The priority is funding the government. To me that’s the thing we got to keep our eyes on.”

Trump weighed in on the budget resolution debate earlier this week, writing in a social media post: “I am asking all House Republicans to vote yes this week on the budget resolution, which is an important first step towards ​getting a budget bill. House Republicans must unify, and fight for the SAVE America Act!”

It comes as New Jersey’s Democratic governor this week announced that 6,600 noncitizens were registered to vote in the state, blaming the issue on a software error. The company, IDEMIA, disputed Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s finding and said that it was New Jersey’s government that was responsible.

“The voter registration information is transmitted to the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Elections, which is ultimately responsible for verifying eligibility to vote,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “Information submitted by IDEMIA must still be validated and adjudicated by the Division of Elections.”

The White House has highlighted the New Jersey governor’s announcement in its messaging this week, saying that it is even more necessary for Congress to pass the SAVE America Act.