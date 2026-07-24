Saugus board to hold special meeting for superintendent team building 

The Saugus Union School District board of trustees and newly appointed Superintendent Robert Hernandez are set to have a team-building exercise during a special meeting scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. in the district’s boardroom.

According to the special meeting agenda, the team-building exercise will be led by Steven Keller and Kelli Moors, who were the two Education Support Services consultants hired for the superintendent search earlier this year.

During the open session of the meeting, discussion of items on the board retreat will include topics of governance team leadership, strategic direction priorities and goals, and communication.

Following a recess, the board then will go into closed session to further discuss and collaborate to develop superintendent performance objectives, according to the agenda.

Hernandez was selected as the new Saugus superintendent following an extensive search that included getting input from all stakeholders over a monthslong process.

He has over two decades of experience and was selected for his extensive experience across the classroom, site and district leadership roles, and commitment to ensure students receive the highest-quality education that prepares them to thrive in a global environment, the district said in a news release earlier this year on his appointment.

Hernandez has been a teacher, principal and school administrator and was with the San Antonio Independent School District, where he was the network instructional assistant superintendent before relocating to the Santa Clarita Valley.

Before that, Hernandez was with the Pasadena Unified School District. At Pasadena, he held leadership roles including director of planning, innovation and accountability, and also served as principal of Pasadena High School.

The special meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday in the district office located at 24930 Avenue Stanford, Valencia.