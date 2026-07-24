SCV Animal Care Center hosts adoption family event 

The Santa Clarita Valley Animal Care Center held its family-friendly “Paws and Play” adoption event on Saturday, catered to children, with a foam party, food and fun giveaways aimed to welcome the community to the shelter and save lives.

About 100 people of all ages showed up from the hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the event, which was hosted by a group of local businesses to show families and kids “that the shelter is an approachable place,” said Erica Sellers, local animal adoption advocate and founder of Pet Lifeline SCV.

Throughout the event, a total of four cats, three dogs and two pigs were successfully adopted, Sellers said.

The West Ranch Girls Track Team provided face painting, a slime station and scavenger hunt. Ten other local businesses helped sponsor the event and provide giveaways.

“I think this was the first time the community really banded together on an event like this. But this one was extra special because there was so much joy in every kid’s face that came, and that in particular was what made this event really amazing,” Sellers said. “Adoptions weren’t necessarily that high that day, but the fact that we kind of opened up the shelter and threw a party essentially and just had a blast was one of the best parts.”

Sellers also noted that she adopted a German shepherd back when she was in high school, who she described as “the sweetest thing on Earth,” she said.

“I don’t think people realize how young and vibrant and sweet the shelter dogs are. I think there’s a misconception that the shelter dogs are older or undesirable, or they bite, which is rarely the case,” Sellers added. “That’s why getting into the shelter is so important. That’s why events like this matter.”

Sellers has helped save about 100 animals with her organization Pet Lifeline SCV, through which she connects dogs on the urgent list of euthanasia with potential families and assistswith reducing overcrowding.

The SCV Animal Care Center is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 31044 N. Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic. It is closed on Sundays and federal holidays.

For adoptions, visiting, or surrendering a pet, you can contact the shelter directly at 661-257-3191