Local skate punk/grunge band releases debut album  

News release

The local skate punk and grunge band Dedfones has released its debut album, “Dogs Aloud,” across all music platforms, said a news release from the band.

Dedfones consists of Shane Stewart (lead singer, drummer), Gage Reid (guitarist and singer) and Tyler Binkle (guitarist).

The name Dedfones came from a joke Stewart would say after his phone died on numerous occasions during mid-conversation where he shook his head while saying “aww, dead phone!”

Playing on that, the band’s name also has a deeper meaning where they encourage their fans to put their phones down and enjoy the moment with real life experiences such as when your phone does die, the release said.

“‘Dogs Aloud’ is about having a place to bark back at the world by letting it out given all of life’s struggles, and being heard while you do so through a healthy medium,” the release said. “The band is stoked to release their album.”

“Camping” is the lead single from the Castaic-based band’s new album, and the video can be seen on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=2iYdK83bTMc.