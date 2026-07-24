Chamber announces Black Business Month honorees 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced this year’s honorees for its fourth annual Black Business Month Celebration, an evening dedicated to recognizing outstanding Black-owned businesses while bringing the entire Santa Clarita Valley community together in celebration, connection and mutual support, according to a news release from the chamber.

The honorees are to be recognized on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 5:30 p.m. at California Institute of the Arts, 24700 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

This year’s honorees are: Dog Haus, Mississippi Georgia Fried, and Nola Med Transport.

“These honorees represent what is possible when talent, drive and community come together,” Tamara Pickering, chair of the chamber’s Black Business Council, said in the release. “This evening is about more than recognition. It is about building connections, sharing stories, and reinforcing that when we support one another we all move forward together. We invite everyone in the Santa Clarita Valley to be part of this celebration.”

“These businesses have invested in our community with their talent, their vision, and their commitment to building something greater than themselves,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber of Commerce, said in the release. “This evening is our chance to invest in them. The SCV Chamber is proud to honor this year’s honorees and equally proud to open this celebration to every corner of our community. When we show up for one another, we strengthen the fabric of everything we are building together here in the Santa Clarita Valley. This is what community looks like and this is what we stand for.”

Registration for the celebration ($45 for chamber members, $55 for non-members) is open at www.SCVChamber.com under the Events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting [email protected].