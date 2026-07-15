One person airlifted in Canyon Country 

One person was airlifted following a medical emergency at Claycrest Drive in Canyon Country Wednesday morning, according to Pauline McGee, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:51 a.m. and on the scene at 6:57 a.m. The call was closed at 8:21 a.m., according to McGee.

According to McGee, the patient was having seizures prior to the call and was transported to “the local hospital,” according to McGee.

McGee could not confirm the age or gender of the patient, or the patient’s condition.