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One person airlifted in Canyon Country 

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One person was airlifted following a medical emergency at Claycrest Drive in Canyon Country Wednesday morning, according to Pauline McGee, public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:51 a.m. and on the scene at 6:57 a.m. The call was closed at 8:21 a.m., according to McGee. 

According to McGee, the patient was having seizures prior to the call and was transported to “the local hospital,” according to McGee. 

McGee could not confirm the age or gender of the patient, or the patient’s condition.  

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Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

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