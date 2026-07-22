Rapper’s home swatted 

A Canyon Country residence, which is widely speculated to be the home of rapper Jonathan Porter, also known by his stage name Blueface, was swatted on Tuesday afternoon following reports of a female gunshot victim reported at the location, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official and social media reports.

Deputies were dispatched to the 18600 block of Juniper Springs Drive in Canyon Country at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in which it was stated that a female was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Shirley Miller, a spokesperson for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Multiple units were dispatched to the scene and, on arrival, they conducted an investigation. Deputies learned that there was no injured party at the location, Miller stated, and after clearing the scene, officials determined it was a “swatting call,” or a hoax in which a caller fakes an emergency to deploy a large law enforcement presence.

According to social media reports circulating online, the home swatted belonged to Porter, who was reportedly livestreaming on the platform Kick under his username bluesclues124, during the time of the incident. Miller did not confirm if the residence belonged to Porter.

Blueface, a rapper who went viral in 2018 for his hit song “Thotiana” graduated from Golden Valley High School in 2015 and owns the King of Crabs restaurant, which specializes in seafood and soul food, located at 26234 Bouquet Canyon Road.

Where the swatting call originated, is under active investigation and no further details were available, Miller stated.

Porter’s home was broken into in 2021. Four men reportedly broke through a back sliding glass door of the home. His mother and stepfather were inside the home at the time of the break-in, according to initial reports.

That same night, the suspects returned to the residence where the situation escalated, and two of the four suspects pointed semiautomatic handguns at the stepfather before fleeing the scene. Porter was in San Diego at the time of the incident.

In 2018, Porter was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a dispute escalated to a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting that led to a crash on State Route-14.

Initial reports stated that a dispute broke out between two parties at a Chevron gas station on Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue, which then led to the occupants of one vehicle shooting at the other party.

Detectives with the SCV Sheriff’s Station said both parties got back into their cars and fled the scene. The incident came to an end when one of the vehicles crashed onto the southbound side of Highway 14, near where it transitions onto Interstate 5.

No injuries were reported, and at the scene of the crash site a handgun and multiple shell casings were recovered.