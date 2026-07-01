Santa Clarita to host parade, fireworks on Fourth 

News release

This Fourth of July is one for the history books as Santa Clarita joins communities across the nation in celebrating America’s 250th birthday. From the beloved Fourth of July Parade to the Spirit of America Fireworks Show, residents are invited to enjoy a full day of patriotic festivities that honor our nation’s history, freedom and community spirit, the city announced in a news release.

The morning starts with the 42nd Annual Independence Day Classic, presented by Santa Clarita Runners, at Newhall Park (24923 Newhall Ave.). Races begin as early as 7:15 a.m. With three distances to choose from, there is something for participants of all ages and experience levels. Pre-registration is required for the 5K, Masters Mile Walk or the Kids K by July 2 on SCRunners.org

Then at 9 a.m., the Fourth of July Parade begins, celebrating 250 years of America’s Freedom. The parade route spans 2 miles, traveling north on Main Street, west onto Lyons Avenue in front of the Newhall Library and then north onto Orchard Village Road.

The route starts at the roundabout on Main Street by William S. Hart Park and wraps up at Dalbey Drive and Avenida Ignacio at Placerita Junior High School.

Residents are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and the perfect viewing spot.

The city notes that unattended items may not be placed along the parade route before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Any unattended items placed before that time are subject to removal.

Traffic delays and road closures are expected the morning of the parade, beginning at 5 a.m. in the following areas:

Newhall Avenue, between Lyons Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

Market Street, between Cross Street and Newhall Avenue.

Main Street, between Newhall Avenue and Lyons Avenue.

Additional road closures will begin at 6 a.m. in the following locations:

Westbound Lyons Avenue, between Railroad Avenue and Orchard Village Road.

Eastbound Lyons Avenue, between Orchard Village Road and Railroad Avenue. (Reduced to a single lane at 6 a.m. and closed at 7 a.m.)

Orchard Village Road, between Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road.

Dalbey Drive, between Orchard Village Road and Newhall Avenue.

Avenida Ignacio, between Dalbey Drive and 16th Street.

Railroad Avenue, Wiley Canyon Road (Via Princessa) and Newhall Avenue, south of Railroad Avenue, will remain open during these events. All roadways will begin to open after the parade has concluded and all attendees and parade participants have been cleared.

The community is invited to wrap up Independence Day with the Spirit of America Fireworks Show over Valencia Town Center at approximately 9:15 p.m. The city encourages residents to bring lawn chairs, arrive early and use the city’s launch zone map before heading out to find the best viewing location. The synchronized soundtrack will be broadcast on KHTS AM 1220 and FM 98.1.

Traffic delays and road closures are expected for the fireworks show in the following areas:

Citrus Street, closed beginning at 5 p.m.

Valencia Boulevard and Magic Mountain Parkway will have lane closures to reduce traffic speed around the Town Center mall entrance at Valencia Boulevard at 6 p.m.

Lanes will reopen at approximately 10:30 p.m. All other roads in the area will remain open to vehicle traffic and existing “no parking” zones will remain in effect and be enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. In addition, a portion of the Valencia Town Center parking lot will be blocked off to the public for the fireworks fall zone.

Residents are also reminded that all personal fireworks — even those marked “safe and sane” — are illegal to possess in Santa Clarita. Fireworks are a violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, Health and Safety Code and Los Angeles County Fire Code. For more information on illegal firework use in Santa Clarita and additional resources, visit SantaClarita.gov/Fireworks.