Saugus, West Ranch highlight all-CIF girls’ lacrosse honors  

The California Interscholastic Federation has released its all-CIF honors for the 2026 high school girls’ lacrosse season, with four Santa Clarita Valley players between Saugus and West Ranch earning their selections in Division 2.

The following were recognized:

Division 2:

Sam Weathers, sophomore, Saugus.

Sophomore midfielder Sam Weathers was honored with an all-CIF selection after helping to lead the Centurions to a runner-up finish in the Foothill League and 15-4 overall record.

Following the end of the season, Weathers was selected with first-team honors in the Foothill League after she ended her sophomore campaign, eclipsing 100 career goals.

Caroline Doran, junior, Saugus.

Junior midfielder and attacker Caroline Doran was selected with an all-CIF honor alongside Weathers.

Doran ended the season with first-team honors in the Foothill League and was one of two players for the Centurions this season to have surpassed the 100-career-goal mark.

Doran is committed to continuing her academic and athletic career in girls’ lacrosse at Colorado Mesa University.

Lauren Lamb, senior, West Ranch.

Wildcats’ Lauren Lamb, who’s an attacker for West Ranch, wrapped up her high school career with an all-CIF selection and earned the honor for the fourth time.

Lamb enders her time at West Ranch High School as a four-time player of the year and is committed to furthering her academic and athletic career at the University of California, Berkeley.

Grace Manning, junior, West Ranch.

Grace Manning, who was ruled out with an ACL injury at the midway point of the girls’ lacrosse season, earned an all-CIF selection and second in her high school career.

Manning is set to return next season with the Wildcats for her senior season and is committed to furthering her academic and athletic career at the United States Naval Academy.