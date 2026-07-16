SCV Sheriff’s Station responds to viral e-bike video circulating 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a viral video circulating within the community about two male juveniles throwing an object at a man on a bicycle last week, stating that the juvenile suspects were detained.

According to the station’s social media post Thursday afternoon, the adult bicyclist was riding on a trail in Valencia. The video shows the adult’s point of view, in which an object, which appears to be a rock, was thrown at him by the teenagers on July 8 at 3 p.m.

“We take incidents like this extremely seriously. An assault with a deadly weapon report was taken, and our Juvenile and Gangs (JAG) detectives immediately launched an investigation. On July 15, both 15-year-old local male juveniles were identified and detained. Charges are pending. This investigation remains ongoing,” according to the sheriff’s station’s social media post.

According to the owners of the video, the teenagers attend Valencia High School and are incoming sophomores.

In addition, it is reported by the original posters that the victim was recording due to having had a previous altercation with “kids” on the same trail.

The station advised parents and community members to help keep Santa Clarita safe by implementing the following: “Parents: Know what your children are riding. Poor decisions can have serious consequences, including felony criminal charges. E-motorcycles are not e-bikes. They do not have pedals and are classified as motor vehicles. They are not permitted on sidewalks, paseos, bike trails, or in parks. To operate one legally, a rider must meet California’s requirements for motorcycle operation, including licensing, registration, insurance, and required safety equipment,” the post read. “Community: Please continue reporting illegal e-motorcycle and reckless e-bike activity in Santa Clarita.”

Station officials urged community members to call and provide a location, a description of the riders, whether there are pedals on the bike, and any supplemental photos or videos in case a similar incident were to occur again.

Residents can call the station’s non-emergency line at 661-260-4000.