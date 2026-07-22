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SCV Water to host water quality webinar 

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The SCV Water logo, located in Saugus, Calif. on Jan. 27, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
The SCV Water logo, located in Saugus, Calif. on Jan. 27, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
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News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is scheduled next week to host a “Water Matters” webinar intended to help residents learn about the 2026 Consumer Confidence Report. 

This free webinar is scheduled to be held via Zoom from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. 

Attendees will learn more about the 2026 Consumer Confidence Report and how SCV Water samples and tests local water supplies thousands of times per year, said a news release from the water agency.  

Participants will explore how the agency monitors water quality, including the ongoing issue of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and discuss both common water quality concerns and possible solutions, the release said.  

To get more information and to register for the webinar, go to yourSCVwater.com/water-matters. 

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News Release

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