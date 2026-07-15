Semi-truck collision causes hours-long closure 

A single-vehicle traffic collision involving a semi-truck spilling gravel on the roadway resulted in an hours-long closure on Interstate 5, southbound south of Templin Highway, on Wednesday morning, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

The closure is still active on the No. 3, 4 lanes on the highway as of the publication of this story, according to Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area. He added that the closure will be about six hours.

Officers were notified of the collision around 7:55 a.m. when multiple callers said a semi-truck turned over on its side, Burgos-Lopez said.

He added that officers located the driver, a man, and he was conscious and breathing.

The semi-truck blocked the Nos. 3 and 4 lanes and spilled the load of gravel, which resulted in the closure of the lanes, Burgos-Lopez said.

Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol Newhall-area Office.

Officers called for a heavy-duty tow truck to get the semi off its side, he said.

The man was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Burgos-Lopez said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the crash at 8:15 a.m. and arrived 10 minutes later, according to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department.

The patient was transported at 8:41 a.m. and the call closed at 9:08 a.m., Tieu said.