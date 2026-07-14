Sheriff’s deputy crashes into curb in Canyon Country 

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a call of a solo vehicle crash involving a deputy from a different Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unit in Canyon Country late Monday night, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.

According to Miller, the collision occurred at the intersection of Kenroy Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road at 10:30 p.m.

The deputy is reported to have hit a curb, according to Miller. According to reports from the scene, the car’s damage entailed a bent bumper and a popped tire.

There were no injuries reported.