Blog

Sheriff’s deputy crashes into curb in Canyon Country 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Deputies responded to a traffic collision on Monday night in Canyon Country on July 13, 2026. Courtesy of Dillon Foster.
Share
Tweet
Email

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a call of a solo vehicle crash involving a deputy from a different Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department unit in Canyon Country late Monday night, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station.  

According to Miller, the collision occurred at the intersection of Kenroy Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road at 10:30 p.m.  

The deputy is reported to have hit a curb, according to Miller. According to reports from the scene, the car’s damage entailed a bent bumper and a popped tire. 

There were no injuries reported.  

Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS