Spectrum offers reward in ‘criminal attack’ 

A service outage at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was part of a “criminal attack that happened this morning near Santa Clarita,” according to an email Tuesday from a Spectrum representative.

The internet service provider offered a cash reward to entice someone to come forward with information about what happened.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station indicated Tuesday morning via a social media post at 8:39 a.m. that its service had been interrupted, with calls being directed to another station.

“We are currently experiencing technical issues with our Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station business line,” according to a social media post labeled “phone line advisory.”

It also instructed nonemergency callers to reach out to the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station, which was the default station that answered the phone at 661-260-4000 — the SCV station’s regular line, for most of the day.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station posted that, as of 3:20 p.m., its phone lines had been restored, but there was no mention of a potential criminal investigation.

A call seeking comment from the station was not immediately returned Tuesday.

More than 700 fibers optic lines were cut due to a criminal attack in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Courtesy of Spectrum.

Pamela Hoeft, a spokeswoman for Spectrum, indicated the Internet service provider had been the victim of an attack on its “critical infrastructure” that impacted a wide number of its customers, and that all service had been restored as of 4:45 p.m.

She also indicated tn her statement that it was not the first time that Spectrum had dealt with criminal attacks.

“This morning our fiber optic lines were intentionally cut, in a criminal attack on our critical infrastructure, resulting in a temporary outage for some residents and businesses in the Santa Clarita area. Our teams worked quickly and repaired more than 700 fibers to restore services for affected customers this afternoon,” Hoeft wrote in her email.

She also indicated it was a growing concern that impacted public safety, in addition to the local service outage to law enforcement on Tuesday.

“Criminal attacks on communications infrastructure are a growing issue affecting the entire telecommunications industry, not just Spectrum,” Hoeft added. The broader telecommunications industry experienced 18,327 attacks in 2025, a 59% increase since 2024, affecting more than 11.8 million customers across the country.

Spectrum filed a report with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, but her statement did not indicate specifically where the infrastructure attack occurred. Hoeft also wanted the public to know there was a tipline and a potential reward of $25,000 leading to the arrest of the suspect, according to her email.

“Anyone with information on this criminal attack can contact Spectrum at 833-404-TIPS (8477) or reach out to local law enforcement (at 661-260-4000),” Hoeft wrote.