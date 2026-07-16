What’s Actually in a Nicotine Pouch? An FDA Insider Says Nobody Knows 

Last week, a toxicologist who spent four years inside the FDA’s tobacco division went public with something she couldn’t square. The agency she worked for authorized Zyn, the dominant nicotine pouch brand in the US, without ever finding out what the pouch material itself is made of.

Not “couldn’t prove in court.” Couldn’t tell you. As in, they asked the manufacturer three times. The manufacturer said “cellulose” and left it there. That was enough.

Dr. Christy Leppanen talked to STAT News about it on July 14. She’d tested the pouches at home. Microwaved them, soaked them in saliva, crushed them. They held together. They’re not designed to come apart in your mouth, and they don’t.

Danish researchers ran their own analysis. The material resembles cigarette filter fiber. That’s the stuff that takes years to break down in a landfill. Now picture it sitting against your gums for half an hour at a time, maybe five or six times a day.

This all came out the same week the FDA gave Zyn a “modified risk” designation. Meaning Philip Morris can now market the product as safer than cigarettes. Which, to be fair, it probably is. But that’s a low bar, and it’s not the same as “we know what’s in this.”

What’s in the pouch itself

PubMed-indexed studies have broken down the chemical content of Zyn and similar products. They found trace amounts of nickel and chromium. Low levels of formaldehyde. Some ammonia. None of these are present at the concentrations you’d find in cigarette smoke, and the studies found no nitrosamines or PAHs, which are the genuinely nasty carcinogens in tobacco.

That’s the good news, or at least the not-terrible news. The issue Leppanen is raising isn’t about the fill. It’s about the bag itself. The thing that holds the fill. We know more about what’s inside a Lipton tea bag than we know about what’s inside a Zyn pouch, and one of those goes in your mouth for 45 minutes at a stretch.

For context, pharmaceutical nicotine products like gums and patches go through drug-grade approval. Full material disclosure, manufacturing audits, the works. The pouches sit in a regulatory gap.

The European angle nobody’s covering

Here’s what got lost in the US coverage. If you buy nicotine pouches in Europe, you’re in a different regulatory environment entirely.

EU manufacturers have to comply with REACH, the bloc’s chemicals framework. That means full disclosure of every substance used in the product, including the pouch material. Several EU countries classify pouches as food contact materials because they go in the mouth. Same standard as a coffee filter or a tea bag. Which, again, is exactly the comparison that feels most uncomfortable here.

The EU also caps nicotine at 20 mg per pouch. US “Ultra” variants can hit 50 mg or more. And EU manufacturers like Swedish Match and Fiedler & Lundgren maintain full batch traceability. If something goes wrong, they can pull a specific lot.

None of this makes European pouches risk-free. But it does mean somebody actually checked what’s in them before they went on shelves.

The counterfeit problem

This is the part that should worry European consumers more than anything Leppanen found in regulated products.

Fake pouches are everywhere in Europe right now. They clone the packaging of Zyn, Velo, Nordic Spirit, and sell through channels that don’t check anything. No batch codes. No ingredient lists. Often manufactured outside the EU with zero oversight. A recent review in ScienceDirect flagged heavy metal contamination in unregulated products at levels well above what the regulated brands showed.

There’s no clean way to know the scale of this. Counterfeiters don’t file reports. But if you’re buying pouches from a random Telegram channel or a convenience store that clearly doesn’t have a distributor relationship, you’re rolling the dice.

A few things to check if you want to avoid fakes:

– Price under EUR 3-4 per can is suspicious. Regulated product costs more to make.

– Packaging should have crisp printing, intact seals, and a legible batch code.

– The batch code should be traceable. If you can’t look it up, it’s not real.

– Buy from retailers that actually exist as businesses. Pouchstore.com is one example of a retailer that only stocks EU-regulated, traceable products. There are others. The point is to pick a source that can answer “where did this come from.”

The microplastic question

Leppanen raised a separate concern that’s harder to quantify. If the pouch material is similar to cigarette filter fiber, and if that material degrades even slightly during use, then users are likely ingesting microplastics.

We don’t have longitudinal data on what that means for oral tissue specifically. The broader microplastic research, which has accelerated in the last two years, suggests accumulation in organs and inflammatory responses are plausible outcomes. “Plausible” is not “proven.” But it’s also not nothing.

European manufacturers have started developing biocompatible pouch materials in response. The US market has not.

What to actually do with this information

If you’re in Europe and using nicotine pouches:

Buy from a source you can trace. That’s the single biggest variable you control. EU-regulated products with batch codes and ingredient disclosure are demonstrably safer than whatever’s arriving through grey-market channels. The regulatory gap in the US doesn’t apply to you, but only if you’re buying products that actually comply with EU rules.

Check the batch code. If you can’t verify it, the product might be counterfeit.

Don’t assume “nicotine pouch” means the same thing everywhere. A Zyn sold in Rome and a Zyn sold in a random US gas station may have different formulations, different materials, and different oversight histories.

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FAQ

Do nicotine pouches contain heavy metals?

Regulated EU products contain trace amounts of metals like nickel and chromium, within established safety limits. Counterfeit or unregulated products can contain much higher levels. The ScienceDirect review from May 2026 documents the gap.

Do the pouches dissolve?

No. That’s one of the core findings from the FDA investigation. The pouch releases nicotine but the material itself stays intact.

Are European pouches safer than American ones?

Generally yes. REACH compliance, the 20 mg nicotine cap, and food contact material classification add layers of oversight the US doesn’t have. But this only applies if you’re buying genuine EU-regulated product, not counterfeits.

How do I verify my product is safe?

Check four things: manufactured in the EU, traceable batch code on the packaging, declared ingredient list, and purchased from an authorized retailer.