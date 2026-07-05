What’s New and Fun in Southern California 

Living in California it is easy to forget that the rest of the world comes to California for vacation — to play and to see what’s new and innovative. Here are a few new areas to check out.

Danny Sanford Elephant Valley

San Diego Zoo Safari Park

15500 San Pasqual Valley Rd., Escondido 92027

Info bit.ly/4eNUGen

The Denny Sanford Elephant Valley officially opened to the public at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido on March 5. It is the largest project in the organization’s 109-year history.

The 13-acre immersive habitat features winding pathways that bring guests close to the herd, two large watering holes, and an open-air, two-story restaurant called Mkutano House.

Elephant Valley has been designed to generate greater empathy, understanding and appreciation for elephants, while igniting a desire to protect them and their native habitats.

Surrounded by African savanna elephants on multiple sides, guests of all ages will encounter what it feels like to share common ground with the herd walking beside the world’s largest land mammal.

The plant life in Elephant Valley has been curated by a team of expert horticulturists and arborists to authentically replicate the sights, sounds and smells of Africa’s diverse ecosystems, specifically the vast savanna and grasslands. More than 350 individual plants have been grown for Elephant Valley, representing rare and endangered African plants.

DSRT Surf is scheduled to open in late July 2026. The 17-acre, multimillion-gallon surf lagoon will offer guests a one-of-a-kind desert destination with a 52-module Wavegarden Cove that delivers consistent world-class waves. Photo DSRT Surf.

DSRT Surf

105 Wave Dr, Palm Desert 92260

Info www.dsrtsurf.com

Scheduled to open this month, DSRT Surf is a 17-acre, multimillion-

gallon surf lagoon in Palm Desert.

The resort, located adjacent to the Desert Willow Golf Resort, will utilize Wavegarden’s advanced Cove technology to create up to 1,000 programmable ocean-like waves per hour.

This technology will allow surfers to catch adjustable waves and surf perfectly sculpted waves without an ocean in sight. This sustainable, machine-powered surf pool brings beach culture to the desert, alongside pickleball courts and luxury villas.

DSRT Surf is a one-of-a-kind desert destination where perfect waves meet both passionate surfers and experience seekers alike.

The surfing lagoon will boast a large capacity of surfers, accommodating at least 88 surfers in the water simultaneously who can enjoy perfect waves for both beginners and experts.

The wave menu comprises over 20 different wave types and private sessions can be customized with any variety of waves on demand.

Wavegarden Cove is capable of generating up to 1,000 ocean-like waves per hour.

Using Wavegarden Cove technology, the system activates in sequence to generate a continuous swell, controlling wave height, shape and speed.

This allows multiple wave types to run simultaneously across the lagoon, creating everything from soft beginner rollers to long, high-performance walls and barrels, all within the same session.

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

One Lucas Plaza, Los Angeles 90037

Info lucasmuseum.org

Opening September 22, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art celebrates the power of visual storytelling. Founded by George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, the museum explores how images move us and shape our collective memory.

From Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait to Norman Rockwell’s scenes of everyday life to Charles White’s portraits of dignity, each image tells a story.

The Lucas Museum is located in Exposition Park and the campus includes galleries that explore timeless themes, family, love, work, play, fantasy and more. Additional spaces include two state-of-the-art cinematic theaters and dedicated areas for learning, dining and retail.

Museum co-chairs George Lucas and Mellody Hobson share a conviction that illustrated stories connect people across cultures and generations.

Lucas, creator of the “Star Wars” and the “Indiana Jones” franchise and founder of the George Lucas Educational Foundation began collecting in college, when the only art he could afford was original comic art for $30.

Over 50 years, that collection has grown to more than 40,000 works.

“I could never sell my art,” Lucas said. “It just is not what I think art is. I think it’s more about an emotional connection with the work, not how much it cost.” 