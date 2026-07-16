Woman detained at CalArts after indecent exposure reported 

A woman was detained at California Institute of the Arts after sheriff’s deputies received reports of indecent exposure, according to first responder radio dispatch traffic and a spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies, along with firefighters, responded to the scene early Thursday afternoon. It was reported that the suspect, who is female, was on the ground prior to being detained by deputies, according to radio dispatch traffic.

It was reported that the individual was having a mental health crisis, according to Shirley Miller, spokesperson for the station.

No additional information was available at the time of this story’s publication.