Arthur Saginian | A Waste of Courtesy

In his rebuttal (June 13) to Simon Reyna, Arthur Tom missed two points made by Mr. Reyna’s letter (June 11) criticizing The Signal’s endorsement of Spencer Pratt for mayor of L.A., both of which are highly subjective and easily debatable — way more emotional than rational. Mr. Reyna even declared himself to be “thoroughly disgusted.” The drama.

Anyway, Mr. Reyna called the current administration “awful,” and this country “terrible.” Mr. Reyna also accused The Signal of “not representing the majority.” The majority of what? Angry liberal loons?

With due respect, Mr. Tom, do you think anyone can have a reasonable discussion with that? I think your polite courtesy was wasted on this one.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita