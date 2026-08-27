Bill Miranda | Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month 

“Unidos, somos más.” “Together, we are more.” — National Council of Hispanic Employment Program Managers

If there is one thing that defines the Hispanic community, it is family. Family is where we learn our values, our traditions and what it means to work hard for something bigger than ourselves. As the son of Puerto Rican parents, Hispanic Heritage Month gives me a chance to reflect on the generations who came before us. I think about the sacrifices they made, the obstacles they overcame and the opportunities they created. Their determination opened doors for many of us, and because of their sacrifices, I had the opportunity to build my own American Dream.

Hispanic Heritage Month is also a reminder that our story is still being written. Every day, Hispanic families continue to make a difference in our schools, local businesses, neighborhoods and public service. Their hard work, talent and dedication help make Santa Clarita the community we are proud to call home. It is a time to celebrate where we come from, recognize those who paved the way and inspire the next generation to dream even bigger.

From Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, the city of Santa Clarita invites the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month through art, culture, music and traditions.

Our celebration begins with Paint and Remember: Talavera Tiles on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main St.). Participants will learn about the history of Talavera, a centuries-old art form known for its colorful hand-painted designs, and create a tile of their own.

Beginning Sept. 23, residents can also visit the Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St.), featuring artwork that reflects the stories, traditions and creativity found throughout Hispanic culture.

As we move into October, the celebration becomes even more meaningful with the Community Ofrenda, beginning Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main St.). Families are invited to honor loved ones by placing photographs and keepsakes on a community altar, continuing a tradition that reminds us that those we love are never forgotten.

One of the highlights of Hispanic Heritage Month is the city’s annual Día de los Muertos Celebration on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway). Día de los Muertos is one of Mexico’s most meaningful and beloved traditions. It is not a day of sadness, but a celebration of life. Families gather to remember parents, grandparents, relatives and friends by sharing stories, displaying photographs, preparing their favorite foods and celebrating the memories that continue to live on. It reminds us that while our loved ones may no longer be with us, the love they gave us and the lessons they taught us remain part of who we are. Our community celebration brings that tradition to life with folklórico performances by Golden Valley High School and the Newhall Community Center, a special performance by Mariachi Ciudad de Santa Clarita, family activities and opportunities to learn more about one of the most meaningful traditions in Hispanic culture.

The celebration concludes on Thursday, Oct. 29, with a Día de los Muertos Workshop at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, where participants can create a personal memory altar using photographs, marigold petals and meaningful keepsakes to honor someone special.

I invite you and your family to join us throughout the month as we celebrate the culture, traditions and stories that continue to shape our community. Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to learn from one another, celebrate our shared experiences and recognize the many ways Hispanic families continue to enrich Santa Clarita. Because when we come together to celebrate one another, we all become stronger. Unidos, somos más. Together, we are more.

For more information about these programs and events, and to stay connected with city news and information in Spanish, follow @CiudadDeSantaClarita on Instagram and Facebook.

Councilman Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].