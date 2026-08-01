Brian Richards | Never Forget! 

As the truth about the evil and despicable Anthony Fauci becomes more available, I think it would be helpful to remind people of what he did and what he said, especially those who think/thought he was some kind of deity

Private diary entry April 3, 2020: “I no longer believe that the market was the origin of the outbreak. It now appears that that a lab leak is the likely scenario.”

Public statement May 11, 2021: “There is no credible evidence to suggest that COVID-19 originated from a lab in Wuhan.”

Private diary entry Feb. 28, 2020: “Masks are not really effective in preventing infection of the public.”

Public statement April 3, 2020: “Everyone should be wearing masks. Masks are an important tool in our public health arsenal.”

Private diary entry Feb. 1, 2020: “The case fatality rate (CFR) more like 0.2-.03% rather than 2%.”

Public statement March 3, 2020, 31 days later: “The mortality rate is likely around 2%.”

Private diary entry Aug. 10, 2020, this one really hits home for me: “Keeping children out of school is a mistake. The negative impact is enormous.”

Public statement Aug. 19, 2020, nine days later: “There’s no doubt that closing schools is the right thing to do.”

Private diary entry Sept. 15, 2021: “Natural immunity is real. It’s very difficult to ignore.”

Public statement Dec. 1, 2021: “I do not think natural immunity is reliable.”

Let us also not forget the “6 feet for safety,” which he literally pulled from his behind and of which there is zero “science” to support.

These quotes are from the same man who so many thought was an expert. Two messages that are the complete opposites of each other. Tens of millions misled.

People died needlessly and still are dying or suffering from a worthless vaccine. Millions of our children missed up to two years of critical formation by not going to school. Millions of businesses destroyed. But Fauci and many others got rich off the lie. The really sad part is that despite all the evidence to the contrary, some of you still think this was/is a great man. So much for “the science,” I guess. I personally can’t think of one person on this Earth who is more evil than he was/is. Not because he didn’t know any better, which would at least give me some pause, but because he did know better and lied anyway!

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch