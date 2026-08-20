Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘The Woman in Green’ 

By Signal Staff

Thrills, chills, mystery and Sherlock Holmes come to Buzz Classic Movies on Saturday night with a streaming presentation of “The Woman in Green,” starring Basil Rathbone and Nigel Bruce.

The 1945 film has earned a 100% critics score based on eight reviews and a 58% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 1,000 ratings.

“When a number of attractive women are found dead and with fingers missing, Sherlock Holmes (Basil Rathbone) and Dr. Watson (Nigel Bruce) investigate,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie. “Though evidence points to a psychotic killer, Holmes begins to believe that there’s more to the case than initially meets the eye, a notion that leads him to uncover the involvement of his archenemy, Professor Moriarty (Henry Daniell). Who is working with Moriarty on such a dastardly plot, and what are their motives?”

“No one does Holmes like Basil, and this ranks among the stronger of the series,” critic John A. Nesbit wrote for Old School Reviews.

“The Woman in Green” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.