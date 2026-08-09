Child & Family Center hosts 2026 Installation and awards 

The Child & Family Center held its annual board installation and awards ceremony Friday evening at the organization’s headquarters, with local dignitaries in attendance as it kicked off a yearlong celebration of 50 years of local service.

President and CEO of the organization, Nikki Buckstead, gave the opening remarks, and before the new board members were sworn in, awards were given to local organizations and individuals for their continuous support.

The volunteer of the year award recognizes “people who show up consistently, generously, and with hearts to support children and families with it matters most,” Buckstead said, before announcing the Santa Clarita Elks No. 2379 as the recipient of the award.

James McKenna and his wife accepted the award on the organization’s behalf and credited the 800 Elks members for their efforts in giving back to the community, which includes sponsoring families for the holiday celebrations, providing backpacks for children once they return to school, and other initiatives.

Community members are recognized for their support towards the Child & Family Center during the annual board and installation on Friday Aug. 8, 2026. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The Corporate Sponsor of the Year award was given to Kaiser Permanente for its support of the domestic violence program and the children’s mental health programs. And the Community Partner Award was given to Boston Scientific.

William S. Hart Union High School District social worker Sarah Gilberts was awarded the Hope and Healing award, which actively recognizes someone who “advances the wellbeing of children, families, strengthening our communities,” Buckstead said. “You understand the impact of compassionate client centered services. Through your advocacy and partnership and commitment to uplifting others, you help make sure that hope is not simply an idea for the students, that it really is something that the kiddos get to experience.”

Gilberts thanked everyone for the recognition and noted that she began her career at Child & Family Center 14 years ago and it continues to play a huge part in her day to day, she said. Throughout her professional career she’s witnessed the importance of having resources like Child & Family calling it vital for the wellbeing of the community.

Before concluding the evening with the board installation ceremony, the organization also recognized Cheryl Jones, vice president of marketing and community outreach, for 30 years of service.

Jones received a standing ovation from those in attendance before announcing her retirement in an emotional farewell.