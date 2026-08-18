Christine Flowers | Infanticide Disguised as Health Care

People used to tell me that I wrote too many columns about abortion. The “pro-choice-but-who-are-we-kidding-pro-abortion” readers were tired of hearing me expound on the value of the unborn.

But even my allies in the pro-life movement wanted me, at least after Roe was overturned, to perhaps tone it down a bit. They read the room and saw that the growing hysteria from those who supported abortion and their sky-is-falling rhetoric didn’t need any more triggers. Christine, they said, cool it.

And I actually did. But there are times when you can’t look away and pretend things are normal.

Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey signed into law a bill that would permit abortion until the moment of birth.

Let me repeat that for the readers who are still convinced that our national goal is “safe, legal and rare.” Massachusetts has just legalized abortion until the moment of crowning, when the child’s head is centimeters from exiting the womb.

That child’s right to life, to be born into the world, depends upon the will of his mother and her physician. If they determine that birth is too dangerous for momma, the excruciatingly thin filament between life and extinction is irrevocably snapped. And that child’s head is consigned to eternity, at the very moment she should be crying out “I’m here!”

Some will undoubtedly think I’m misrepresenting the law, that it’s health care designed to save a woman’s life in only the most extreme circumstances.

I get it. Who would not want to save the life of a mother who would die of sepsis? Who would force a mother to give birth to a dead child, or one destined to die moments after taking her first breath, or who would live a diminished life? Except for those crazy Catholics, no one could be so cruel, right?

Except that this law misrepresents the facts and the science.

It has never been medically necessary to perform a craniotomy, namely, to crush a child’s skull and dismember the body in order to save a mother’s life. C-sections, while always risky, are the preferred method.

Somehow, though, we are being told to believe crushing a baby and pulling it out in pieces is much safer for the mother.

But think of this: We are not talking about a child that died in the fourth month of pregnancy.

We are not talking about a first-trimester abortion, which to me is still murder but which somehow satisfies the conscience of most Americans. We are talking about a woman and her enabling physician who wait until minutes before a child will be born to decide there’s a need to crush her into pieces.

The idea that this could not have been contemplated even weeks or days prior is incomprehensible.

This is nothing less than infanticide dressed up as health care. This is the final step in a rushing mudslide down the hills and into the valleys of barbarism.

You know which prior societies condoned this? The Aztecs, who saw the child as a sacrifice.

As I watched the white, privileged women who surrounded Healy break into peals of joy as they applauded the bill at its signing, I thought of those Aztec princesses offering their children up to the heavens.

But of course, that’s hyperbole. We don’t sacrifice children to nameless gods any longer.

What we have done since the days of Margaret Sanger is dehumanize inconvenient lives, those that are less perfect, the wrong IQ or race or gender. Eugenics, the foundational source of abortion policy. That, and the sick idea that one human can control another.

This was on full display in Massachusetts, as they celebrated their new blank check to erase babies on their “birth” days. And don’t let them tell you it’s health care. The babies, if they could speak, would disagree.

So we will speak for them.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times in Pennsylvania. Her column is distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.