Countywide poll: Santa Clarita ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has once again been recognized as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in the Los Angeles County Business Federation’s (BizFed) 2026 Pulse Poll, the city announced in a news release.

This marks the fourth consecutive year and seventh time overall that the city has earned the distinction, the release said.

The annual BizFed Pulse Poll surveys business and civic leaders throughout Los Angeles County to identify key policy priorities, evaluate municipal support for the business community and recognize the region’s most business-friendly cities.

This year’s survey included 427 respondents representing more than 35 industries. Of those surveyed, 83% represented businesses with 50 or fewer employees, providing insight from the region’s small business community, the release said.

Santa Clarita tied with the city of Los Angeles for the top ranking, followed by the cities of Burbank, Industry, El Segundo, Long Beach and Torrance.

“This recognition adds to Santa Clarita’s history as a leading destination for businesses, with the city previously earning the honor in 2017, 2018, 2019 and each year since 2023,” the release said.

The city’s Economic Development Division supports businesses of all sizes by providing site selection assistance, demographic and market research, business retention and expansion services, permitting support, workforce resources and connections to regional partners, the release said.

“Through these services and strong partnerships with the local business community, the city continues to promote economic growth, attract investment and support job creation,” the city release said. “This latest recognition reinforces Santa Clarita’s reputation as a regional leader in economic development and a premier location for business investment, innovation and long-term success.”

For more information about the city’s Economic Development Division and available business resources, visit ThinkSantaClarita.com.