Elks to host car and bike show Sept. 12 

News release

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is hosting a car and bike show Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community is invited to join this event for a judged car and motorcycle show with trophies and door prizes.

The Elks Big Show features classic, custom and muscle cars plus “classy motorcycles” on display, said a news release from the Elks.

The event also features live music, dancing, boutique vendors and local food vendors. A bake sale starts at 9 a.m. Hot dogs served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tri-tip sandwiches will be available from noon to 3 p.m. A judged chili cook-off with chili tasting for all begins at noon.

Trophies will be handed out for cars, motorcycles and chili.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a national charitable organization with nearly 2,000 lodges and over 750,000 members nationwide. Event proceeds go to support Elks charitable programs and projects.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita. For information, contact Shelly Tomson at 661-310-4423 or [email protected]; Jay Larkins at 661-373-6434 or [email protected].