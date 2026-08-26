Guardians SCV to hold Patriot Day observance 

News release

The Guardians Support Center Inc. is inviting the community to come together in remembrance and gratitude at its annual Patriot Day observance, the sixth annual Patriot Day 9/11 Car Show & BBQ, on Friday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Higher Vision Church, 28776 The Old Road, Valencia.

“This free community event commemorates the 25th Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost, the courage and sacrifice of first responders, the resilience of our nation, and the service of the men and women of our armed forces who answered the call in the years that followed,” said a news release from Guardians SCV.

The evening begins with a Patriot Day Tribute Ceremony featuring the presentation of the colors by the Young Marines, the national anthem performed by Terrell Edwards, the Ringing of the 10 Bells by a special guest and veteran, a bagpipe performance, playing of Taps, inspirational guest speakers, and a flyover by the Condor Squadron, featuring restored historic World War II aircraft, the release said.

Following the ceremony, guests are invited to enjoy a family-friendly evening featuring: a classic and custom car show, complimentary barbecue dinner (donations welcomed), live music, local vendors, opportunities to meet local first responders, military organizations, community leaders, and community opportunity drawings and auction items, the release said.

This year, attendees will also have the chance to bid on and win community-donated prizes, including a once-in-a-lifetime flight aboard a historic World War II North American AT-6/SNJ Texan aircraft, several collectable World War II prop blades, Los Angeles Dodgers tickets, and many other opportunity drawing items donated by local businesses and community supporters.

“Keeping the memory of September 11th alive is more important than ever as we mark the 25th anniversary,” Tim Traurig, president of Guardians SCV, said in the release. “We invite the entire community to stand with us as we honor those we lost, recognize the heroes who answered the call, and celebrate the strength and unity that continue to define America.”

Guardians SCV is a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit organization founded by retired and active members of the military, firefighters and law enforcement professionals. Their mission is to provide camaraderie, support, and personal growth through support groups, community service projects and special events.

This year also marks Guardians SCV’s partnership as a proud supporter of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, recognizing the foundation’s commitment to honoring the nation’s fallen heroes while supporting first responders, veterans and Gold Star families.

Those interested in displaying a vehicle, becoming a sponsor, volunteering, or participating as a vendor are encouraged to register in advance. For more information, sponsorship opportunities, vendor registration, or to learn more about Guardians SCV, visit www.GuardiansSCV.org or email [email protected]