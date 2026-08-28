Hart High baseball team to host car wash fundraiser 

News release

The Hart High School Baseball Team is scheduled to host a community car wash fundraiser on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hart High School, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall.

The event will raise funds to support the Hart High School baseball program and help provide opportunities and resources for student-athletes throughout the upcoming season.

Community members are invited to bring their vehicles, support local student-athletes, and enjoy a freshly washed car, said a news release from the team. The cost is $12 per car.