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Hart High baseball team to host car wash fundraiser 

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News release 

The Hart High School Baseball Team is scheduled to host a community car wash fundraiser on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hart High School, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall. 

The event will raise funds to support the Hart High School baseball program and help provide opportunities and resources for student-athletes throughout the upcoming season. 

Community members are invited to bring their vehicles, support local student-athletes, and enjoy a freshly washed car, said a news release from the team. The cost is $12 per car. 

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