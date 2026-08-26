Hart Show Choir invites community to car wash fundraiser 

News release

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Hart Show Choir will be filling the parking lot at Hart High School with music, dancing, soap and plenty of smiling faces as students host their annual Car Wash Fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., said a news release from the group.

“For the families involved with Hart Show Choir, this event is about so much more than washing cars. It is about supporting a program that gives kids a place to belong,” the release said. “Hart Show Choir brings together students with different personalities, interests, backgrounds, and experiences and gives them a place where they can be themselves, find their people, build friendships, and feel like they are part of something bigger.”

The money raised through the car wash helps support the many things that make the program possible, including performances, competitions, costumes, music, travel, and other program expenses.

“We are incredibly grateful for this program and for the people who support it,” Courtney Tole-Schmitz, a Hart Show Choir parent, said in the release. “As a mom, I’m not just grateful for the performances. I’m grateful for the friendships, the confidence, the laughter, and the sense of belonging this program gives our kids. They have found their people here, and that is something you can’t put a price on.”

Pre-sale tickets will be available through Hart Show Choir students, or community members can simply stop by on the day of the event. Regular-sized vehicles are $12 and SUVs and oversized vehicles are $15.

There will also be opportunities to purchase tickets for a chance to win gift cards and other prizes, as well as opportunities to make an additional contribution to help support a Hart Show Choir student.

Hart High School is located at 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall. More information on the show choir is available at hartchoir.boosterhub.com/home/3440.