Olive Branch presents ‘Much Ado,’ sorority-style 

News release

Hark, fair classmates — the Bard hath pledged a sorority, as Olive Branch Theatricals presents a version of “Much Ado About Nothing” set in 2003.

The play opens Saturday for a two-weekend run at the Olive Branch Theatre, located on The Patio Shops at Valencia Town Center.

“This bold new telling of Shakespeare’s beloved comedy trades Messina for a sun-drenched Southern California university, where flip phones ring like trumpets and AIM away messages carry gossip faster than any Elizabethan messenger,” said a news release from the local nonprofit theater group.

“’Tis the first week of fall semester, and the brothers of Delta Tau Delta return triumphant from Greek Week’s field of glory, whilst the sisters of Alpha Data Pi conspire to throw the revel of the age. Fair Hero and her Claudio find their young love besieged by rumor and treachery most foul — while Beatrice and Benedict, sworn enemies of old, wage a merry war of wit that fools no one but themselves,” the release said.

Inspired by the spirit of “Mean Girls,” “American Pie” and “Legally Blonde,” Director Aubrie Alexander’s fast-paced production aims to prove that whether penned in verse or texted in all caps, love’s labour — and love’s folly — are never lost.

Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. Aug. 22, 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. Aug. 23, 29 and 30. General admission tickets are $25 online or $30 at the door, and veterans or seniors 55 and up are $20 online or $25 at the door.

The show is rated PG. Children 15 and under are free with an accompanying adult.

For tickets and information, visit www.olivebranchtheatricals.com.